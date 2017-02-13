Монголд өдрийн сонин л үнэнийг хэлж чаддаг
2017.02.13

“Грэмми”-н шилдэг цомгоор Аделийн “25” шалгарлаа

Энэ жилийн “Грэмми”-н шилдэгүүд шалгарлаа. Шилдэг альбомоор Аделийн “25” альбом шалгарсан бол шилдэг рок дуугаар David Bowie-н "Blackstar" шалгарчээ.

Энэ жилийн шилдэг альбом:

  • 25," Adele *WINNER
  • "Lemonade," Beyoncé
  • "Purpose," Justin Bieber
  • "Views," Drake
  • "A Sailor's Guide To Earth," Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year:

  • "Hello," Adele *WINNER
  • "Formation," Beyoncé
  • "7 Years," Lukas Graham
  • "Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
  • "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots

Шилдэг дуу /Song of the year/

  • "Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • "Hello," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) *WINNER
  • "I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
  • "Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
  • "7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Шилдэг залуу дуучин /Best new artist/

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper *WINNER

  • Maren Morris
  • Anderson .Paak

Зохиолын шилдэг дуучин /Best urban contemporary album/

  • "Lemonade," Beyoncé *WINNER
  • "Ology," Gallant
  • "We Are King," King
  • "Malibu," Anderson .Paak
  • "Anti," Rihanna
  • Best pop duo/group performance
  • "Closer," The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
  • "7 Years," Lukas Graham
  • "Work," Rihanna featuring Drake
  • "Cheap Thrills," Sia featuring Sean Paul
  • "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots *WINNER

Шилдэг рок дуу /Best rock song/

  • "Blackstar," David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie) *WINNER
  • "Burn the Witch, " Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
  • "Hardwired," James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
  • "Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
  • "My Name Is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer and Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Шилдэг рэп альбом /Best rap album/

  • "Coloring Book," Chance The Rapper *WINNER
  • "And the Anonymous Nobody," De La Soul
  • "Major Key," DJ Khaled
  • "Views," Drake
  • "Blank Face LP," ScHoolboy Q
  • "The Life of Pablo," Kanye West

Best country solo performance

  • "Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark
  • "Vice," Miranda Lambert
  • "My Church," Maren Morris *WINNER
  • "Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
  • "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban

О.ӨНӨР

