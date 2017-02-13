ЭНТЕРТАЙМЕНТ ЕРТӨНЦ2017.02.13 05:02
“Грэмми”-н шилдэг цомгоор Аделийн “25” шалгарлаа
Энэ жилийн “Грэмми”-н шилдэгүүд шалгарлаа. Шилдэг альбомоор Аделийн “25” альбом шалгарсан бол шилдэг рок дуугаар David Bowie-н "Blackstar" шалгарчээ.
Энэ жилийн шилдэг альбом:
- 25," Adele *WINNER
- "Lemonade," Beyoncé
- "Purpose," Justin Bieber
- "Views," Drake
- "A Sailor's Guide To Earth," Sturgill Simpson
Record of the year:
- "Hello," Adele *WINNER
- "Formation," Beyoncé
- "7 Years," Lukas Graham
- "Work," Rihanna Featuring Drake
- "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots
Шилдэг дуу /Song of the year/
- "Formation," Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- "Hello," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) *WINNER
- "I Took A Pill In Ibiza," Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
- "Love Yourself," Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
- "7 Years," Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Шилдэг залуу дуучин /Best new artist/
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper *WINNER
- Maren Morris
- Anderson .Paak
Зохиолын шилдэг дуучин /Best urban contemporary album/
- "Lemonade," Beyoncé *WINNER
- "Ology," Gallant
- "We Are King," King
- "Malibu," Anderson .Paak
- "Anti," Rihanna
- Best pop duo/group performance
- "Closer," The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
- "7 Years," Lukas Graham
- "Work," Rihanna featuring Drake
- "Cheap Thrills," Sia featuring Sean Paul
- "Stressed Out," Twenty One Pilots *WINNER
Шилдэг рок дуу /Best rock song/
- "Blackstar," David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie) *WINNER
- "Burn the Witch, " Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
- "Hardwired," James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
- "Heathens," Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
- "My Name Is Human," Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer and Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Шилдэг рэп альбом /Best rap album/
- "Coloring Book," Chance The Rapper *WINNER
- "And the Anonymous Nobody," De La Soul
- "Major Key," DJ Khaled
- "Views," Drake
- "Blank Face LP," ScHoolboy Q
- "The Life of Pablo," Kanye West
Best country solo performance
- "Love Can Go To Hell," Brandy Clark
- "Vice," Miranda Lambert
- "My Church," Maren Morris *WINNER
- "Church Bells," Carrie Underwood
- "Blue Ain't Your Color," Keith Urban
О.ӨНӨР