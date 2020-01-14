"Оскар"-ын шагналд нэр дэвшигчид тодорчээ





ШИЛДЭГ КИНО

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”



ШИЛДЭГ НАЙРУУЛАГЧ

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



ШИЛДЭГ ЭМЭГТЭЙ ЖҮЖИГЧИН

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”



ШИЛДЭГ ЭРЭГТЭЙ ЖҮЖИГЧИН

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix., “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”



ШИЛДЭГ ЭМЭГТЭЙ ТУСЛАХ ДҮРИЙН ЖҮЖИГЧИН

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie,” Bombshell”



ШИЛДЭГ ЭРЭГТЭЙ ТУСЛАХ ДҮРИЙН ЖҮЖИГЧИН

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



ШИЛДЭГ "СЭДЭВЛЭСЭН" КИНО ЗОХИОЛ

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit, ” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

“Little Women, ” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten



ШИЛДЭГ ЭХ ЗОХИОЛ

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)



ШИЛДЭГ ЗУРАГ АВАЛТ

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)



ШИЛДЭГ ХУВЦАС ДИЗАЙН

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”



ШИЛДЭГ ЭВЛҮҮЛЭГ

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)



ШИЛДЭГ НҮҮР ХУВИРГАЛТ, ҮС ЗАСАЛТ



Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil



ШИЛДЭГ КИНОНЫ ХӨГЖИМ

“Joker”

“Little Women”

”Marriage Story”

”1917”

”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”



ШИЛДЭГ ПРОДАКШН ДИЗАЙН

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



ШИЛДЭГ ДУУНЫ ЭВЛҮҮЛЭГ

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”



ШИЛДЭГ ДУУНЫ НАЙРУУЛГА

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



ШИЛДЭГ ЭФФЕКТ

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



ШИЛДЭГ АНИМЕЙШН

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



ШИЛДЭГ БОГИНО АНИМЕЙШН

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

”Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”



ШИЛДЭГ БАРИМТАТ БҮТЭЭЛ

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”



ШИЛДЭГ БОГИНО ХЭМЖЭЭНИЙ БАРИМТАТ КИНО

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”



ГАДААД ХЭЛ ДЭЭРХ ШИЛДЭГ КИНО

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)



ШИЛДЭГ БОГИНО ХЭМЖЭЭНИЙ КИНО

“Brotherhood”

”Nefta Football Club”

”The Neighbors’ Window”

“Sariahs”

“A Sister”