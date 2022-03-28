"Оскар 2022" наадмын шилдгүүдийн жагсаалт || DNN.mn





"Оскар 2022" онцлох үйл явдал ихтэйгээр өндөрлөлөө.

Хамгийн их шуугиан тарьсан нь Уилл Смит хөтлөгчийг алгадсан явдал яах аргагүй мөн. Мөн энэ жилийн наадмын тайзнаа "The Godfather", "Pulp Fiction", "Juno" болон "White Men Can't Jump" киноны гол дүрийн гурвалууд гарч ирцгээсэн нь үзэгчдийн сэтгэлийг ихээхэн догдлуулжээ.

Дэлгэцэнд гарснаас хойш энэ онд 50 жилийн ойтойгоо золгож буй "Загалмайлсан эцэг" буюу "The God father" одоо ч үнэ цэнээ алдаагүй, шилдэг бүтээлийн нэг хэвээрээ. Түүнчлэн "Pulp Fiction", "White Men Can't Jump" бол 1990-ээд оны хит бүтээлүүдэд багтана. Харин 2007 онд үзэгчдийн хүртээл болсон "Juno" өсвөр насныхны жирэмслэлтийн асуудлыг хөндсөнөөрөө онцлог билээ.

Түүнчлэн та анзаарсан бол Улаан хивсний болон шагнал гардуулах ёслолын үеэр алдартнууд #WithRefugees хэмээх бичигтэй цэнхэр туузтай байгаа. Энэ нь Украины дүрвэгчдийн төлөөх байр суурийн илэрхийлэл аж.

Уран бүтээлчдийн үзүүлсэн амжилтаас дурдвал "Dune" кино 10 төрөлд нэр дэвшсэнээс зургааг нь өөрсдийн болголоо. Харин хамгийн олон буюу 12 төрөлд нэр дэвшсэн "The Power of the dog" кино нэг шагнал хүртсэн нь Шилдэг найруулагчийнх юм.

Тус киноны найруулагч Жэйн Кэмпион шилдэг найруулагчаар шалгарсан гурав дахь эмэгтэй уран бүтээлч болсон билээ.

"ОСКАР 2022"-ЫН ШИЛДГҮҮД

Шилдэг кино

CNN

Ялагч: CODA

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Шилдэг эмэгтэй туслах дүр

CNN

Ялагч: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Шилдэг эрэгтэй туслах дүр

CNN

Ялагч: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Олон улсын шилдэг кино

Ялагч: "Drive My Car"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Шилдэг баримтат кино /Богино хэмжээний/

Ялагч: "The Queen of Basketball"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Шилдэг баримтат кино

Ялагч: "Summer of Soul"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

Writing with Fire"

Киноны шилдэг дуу

Ялагч: "No Time to Die"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"King Richard"

"Encanto"

"Belfast"

"Four Good Days"

Шилдэг хүүхэлдэйн кино

Ялагч: "Encanto"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. The Machine"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Сэдэвчилсэн шилдэг эх зохиол

Ялагч: "CODA"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Киноны шилдэг эх зохиол

Ялагч: "Belfast"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Шилдэг эрэгтэй гол дүр

CNN

Ялагч: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Шилдэг эмэгтэй гол дүр

CNN

Ялагч: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Шилдэг найруулагч

CNN

Ялагч: Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Шилдэг продакшны ажил

Ялагч: "Dune"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Шилдэг зураг авалт

Ялагч: "Dune"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Шилдэг хувцас загвар

Ялагч: "Cruella"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"Westside Story"

Шилдэг дууны найруулга

Ялагч: "Dune"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Belfast"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Westside Story"

Шилдэг богино хэмжээний хүүхэлдэйн кино

Ялагч: "The Windshield Wiper"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

Богино хэмжээний шилдэг кино

Ялагч: "The Long Goodbye"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

Шилдэг киноны хөгжим

Ялагч: "Dune"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Don't Look Up"

"Encanto"

"Parallel Mothers"

"The Power of the Dog"

Шилдэг визуаль дүрслэл

Ялагч: "Dune"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Шилдэг эвлүүлэг

Ялагч: "Dune"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Шилдэг нүүр хувиргалт

Ялагч: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Бусад нэр дэвшигч:

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"House of Gucci"

Эх сурвалж: CNN